Head-To-Head Contrast: Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Valens alerts:

This table compares Valens and Mannatech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 2.04 -$39.11 million N/A N/A Mannatech $159.76 million 0.21 $9.84 million $3.74 4.64

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Valens.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Valens and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 0 1 0 2.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valens presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 587.50%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than Mannatech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens N/A N/A N/A Mannatech 5.06% 32.08% 12.53%

Summary

Mannatech beats Valens on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products. In addition, it offers CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation, product development, and custom manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Valens Groworks Corp. and changed its name to The Valens Company Inc. in June 2020. The Valens Company Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.