Head to Head Review: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics N/A N/A N/A Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ideanomics and Stagecoach Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 13.74 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.17 Stagecoach Group $1.22 billion N/A $44.06 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ideanomics and Stagecoach Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Stagecoach Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.17%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Stagecoach Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Stagecoach Group (Get Rating)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

