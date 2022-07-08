Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $400,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after buying an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $113.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.