Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Shares Down 0.1%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 487,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 162,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 634,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 171,557 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 168.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,163,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 1,356,880 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $4,861,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 190.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 986,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 646,669 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

