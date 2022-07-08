Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

HUN opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

