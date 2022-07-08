Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Up 6.8%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian based, gold producer operating, gold ore processing facilities in Peru. It operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities with a total capacity of 450 tons per day. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

