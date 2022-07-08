Innova Wealth Partners Buys 350 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.9% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,780,000 after buying an additional 59,559 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,867 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $210,843,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

