Innova Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

