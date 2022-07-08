Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 2,367 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000.

