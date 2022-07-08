Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 2,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 28,350.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the first quarter worth $9,269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

