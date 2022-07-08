Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.