Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Inogen from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Inogen has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.24 million, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business's revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

