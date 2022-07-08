Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.27. Inphi has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $185.28.
