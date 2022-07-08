Insight Folios Inc Acquires 108 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

