Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

