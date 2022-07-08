Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. B. Riley downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FBC opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.47. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

