Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,548,000. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,697,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,059,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECPG opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

