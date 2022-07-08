Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 11,780 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $64,134,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 184,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 128,361 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Griffon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.67. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $33.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous special dividend of $1.00. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

