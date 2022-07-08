Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,367 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ AMED opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $272.86.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.