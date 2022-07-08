Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 3,057 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.81.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $70.96 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.