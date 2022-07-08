Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 5,263 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

