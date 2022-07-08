Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 7,623 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.60. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

