Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 8,154 TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBI. StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti began coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of TBI opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

TrueBlue Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.