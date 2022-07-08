Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $61.17 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

