Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

