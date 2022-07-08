Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 692,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CL King dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

CMP stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.54%.

In other news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

