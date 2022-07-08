Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.