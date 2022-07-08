Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,888 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in National Instruments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,170,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,106,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Instruments by 555.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

