Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 25,433 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 257,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $936.22 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.