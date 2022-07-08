Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 3,299 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 851.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114,949 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 398,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $255,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

