Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 3,704 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 1,597.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,973,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

