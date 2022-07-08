Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 3,978 The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 184,660 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $4,353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $40.16 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,455,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,734,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,398,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,895,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,444. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

