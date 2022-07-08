Inspire Investing LLC Invests $236,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 952.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after buying an additional 120,685 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 44,756 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

