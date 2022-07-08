Inspire Investing LLC Invests $236,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

