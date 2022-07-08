Inspire Investing LLC Invests $236,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 73,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in FTI Consulting by 6.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 208,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,776,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

FCN stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $188.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.37.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

