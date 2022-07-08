Inspire Investing LLC Invests $236,000 in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

