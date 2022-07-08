Inspire Investing LLC Invests $236,000 in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,490,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,495 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $10,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

