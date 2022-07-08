Inspire Investing LLC Invests $236,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after buying an additional 152,356 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 129,097 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

