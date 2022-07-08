Inspire Investing LLC Invests $236,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ENSG opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

