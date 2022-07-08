Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

