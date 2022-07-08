Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

Belden Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.