Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $266.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

