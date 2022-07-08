Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 913,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 253,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $83.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $559.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.50.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

FARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.