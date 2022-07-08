Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 35.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 246,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.04 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

