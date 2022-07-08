Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $19.60 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

