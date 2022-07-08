Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.