Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

