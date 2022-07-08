Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.