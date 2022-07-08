Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $80.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.20.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.14%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.45.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

