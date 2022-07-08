Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 58.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Huber Research cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,911.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $23.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.